Springfield searching for new fire chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is looking for a new fire chief since the current chief, Barry Helmerichs, is retiring at the end of this month.

Mayor Jim Langfelder has been interviewing potential candidates. He has to search within the existing fire department force due to a clause in the firefighters' contract saying the hire has to be internal.

The mayor has already interviewed six people for the position. More interviews are scheduled. Langfelder hopes to have his choice soon. The aldermen would then have to approve it.