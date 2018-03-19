Claire's files for bankruptcy

Posted:

(WAND) - Claire's, the ear-piercing and girls' accessories chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company announced it will be keeping its stores open and is working to restructure debt.

Toys R Us announced last week all of their stores will close or be sold after filing for bankruptcy last year.

Claire's hopes to emerge from bankruptcy by September.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps