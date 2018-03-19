ADM voted Illinois Top Business in online survey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland Co., which turns crops into food ingredients, was voted the top business in Illinois as part of the Illinois Top 200 project.

The project asks residents to vote for the best in the state when it comes to things like businesses, films, inventions, leaders, and more through an online survey.

Deere & Co. came in at number two, and Caterpillar Inc. was voted number three.

The next category, top inventions and innovations, is open for voting now. Nominees include the TV remote control, birth control pills, and barbed wire, among other options.

To vote, click HERE.