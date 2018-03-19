Lincoln Presidential Library to open exhibit on presidents from Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of the Illinois bicentennial, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be opening an exhibit honoring presidents who were from our state.

The exhibit called "From Illinois to the White House: Lincoln, Grant, Reagan, Obama" will open March 23 and be open for the rest of this year.

The exhibit will showcase the presidents' connections to Illinois and their achievements.

Visitors can see rare artifacts including the table where Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant in the Civil War, note cards Reagan used in his "Tear Down This Wall" speech, Barack Obama's Grammy, and more.

