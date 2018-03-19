Crime Stoppers seeks tips on House of Flowers burglary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers need your help solving their Crime of the Week, a burglary at the House of Flowers in Rantoul.

The business in the 100 block of E. Sangamon Ave. was broken into sometime between noon on March 10 and 7:30 p.m. March 12.

The suspect or suspects broke a window and pried open the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.