Most Popular Stories
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested the suspect in Monday's triple shooting after he shot himself.
2 injured in accidental firearm discharge
On 3/17/18 at approximately 11:15pm, Macon County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. View St. in Oreana, Illinois regarding an individual who had discharged a firearm.
Former Mattoon man pleads guilty to $500,000 of bank fraud
Authorities say he defrauded banks in Central and Southern Illinois.
Authorities investigating claims teacher fed puppy to turtle
Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.
Police: Couple imported pounds of meth to sell
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found weapons and drugs when they searched a couple’s house.
Police: Man forced woman's hand into his pants
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man stands accused of being forceful with a woman at a gas station.
Children saved from Illiopolis house fire
ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND): The Illiopolis Fire Protection District is calling an Elizabeth Street home a total loss after an early morning fire.
Hundreds rally in Decatur for gun rights
Hundreds of gun owners and others gathered outside the Macon County Justice Center Sunday to rally for gun rights.
Claire's files for bankruptcy
(WAND) - Claire's, the ear-piercing and girls' accessories chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure
She's now publishing a series of children's books inspired by her travels.
Most Popular Videos
Car crash leads woman to life of adventure
Current Events
