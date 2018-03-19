Police: Man forced woman's hand into his pants

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man stands accused of being forceful with a woman at a gas station.

Officers say that after 3 a.m. Monday, 28-year-old Lee Hearns went into Huck’s Gas Station at 601 Charleston Ave. and approached the woman. Police say he made sexual contents to her then put her hand in his pants.

Police came to the scene and arrested Hearns after they say he tried to resist them. He’s charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer.

Hearns is in the Coles County Jail.