Foreigner, Joan Jett to perform at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Two more music legends will be rocking the grandstand stage at the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

Organizers announced Foreigner and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will take the stage on Aug. 12.

Foreigner has been making rock hits for more than 40 years with a discography that includes classics such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The band has also begun reaching a younger audience through its music featuring prominently in television shows and movies.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts played their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, collecting eight platinum albums along the way. With nine Top 40 singles to their name including “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Bad Reputation,” the group will bring their hard-rocking ways to Springfield this August.

Tickets for the Sunday show range from $25 to $45 and will be up for sale at a later date.