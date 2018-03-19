Police: Couple imported pounds of meth to sell

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found weapons and drugs when they searched a couple’s house.

A search warrant served on March 16 at 7:30 pm. at an address in the 1400 block of Mattoon’s Wabash Avenue resulted in the arrests of Daniel Cook, 29, and Crystal Cobb, 29. Police say they seized .75 pounds of meth, digital scales, drug ledgers, packaging materials and two handguns. They say one of guns had a defaced serial number.

Police say the couple has imported as much as a pound of meth to distribute every month for the last year.

Both suspects face charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, armed violence, drug trafficking, defacing the ID of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID.

Cook and Cobb are both in the Coles County Jail.