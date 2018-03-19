Downtown Springfield Inc pushes for more Y Block Development

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Downtown Springfield Inc. Board says city should not stop with Y Block Park addition.

DSI Board President Kevin Kuhn says the board have let the Mayor and Alderman know the appreciate the private fundraising effort to have a downtown park.

The DSI Board is also asking elected officials continue to pursue a tax-generating development on pat of the block that increases foot-traffic and compliments the park design.

The DSI Board's position is that the North Mansion Block re-development should include a mixed-use building that blends both residential and commercial elements.

The board President says it would create more year round foot traffic and ongoing revenue to help maintain the park..