Southeast reflects on historic run, looks forward to bright future

PEORIA -- Emotions were running high for the Southeast boys basketball team after coming up short in the 3A title game to Morgan Park.

The Spartans were able to put an historic run in perspective, and keep their spirits high knowing most of the team will be back next season.

Coach Lawrence Thomas will have four of his five starers back next season, including first time all-stater Anthony Fairlee.

Click the video above to hear from Fairlee, and Thomas as they reflect on their season and look forward to the future.