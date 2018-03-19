Dog saved, family displaced in garage fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Champaign on Monday.

Crews say a passerby called 911 after seeing smoke coming from an attached garage at 908 Franklin Drive. Firefighters came to the scene before 3 p.m., using hose lines to take out the flames.

Firefighters say the four people who lived in that house were not home, but did say they were all displaced. Crews rescued a dog from inside of the house. There were no injuries.

Investigators say they’re still working on the case Monday night. The News-Gazette reports the fire caused $7,500 in damage.

Firefighters are reminding the public to have a home escape plan ready and to keep working smoke alarms in the house.