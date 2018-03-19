Illinois girl wins spelling title, heads to national level

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A young girl from central Illinois will compete in the national level of spelling bees.

Maya Jyothinagaram is an eighth grade student in Maroa-Forsyth schools. She won the regional competition in central Illinois, a victory that will propel her to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This girl has a passion for spelling.

“I like words. Spelling is fun,” said Jyothinagaram. “I like to see words and how you can put them together and break them apart. That’s the cool part.”

She won the bee by correctly spelling the word “agave”.

With another step ahead, Maya has a lot of preparation to go through.

“I’m going to try my best,” she said. “I’m going to study as hard as I can, but whatever I do, I feel like making it there is the part that I am really happy about.”

This year's Scripps event runs from May 27 to June 1.