Police: Pounds of cannabis butter found in bust

Posted: Updated:
Ruban Watson, 39 Ruban Watson, 39

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a drug bust ended in a Bloomington man’s arrest.

Police in Bloomington’s Patrol Division and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a house in the 2300 block of 25th Street, seizing .86 ounces of cocaine, close to 6 ounces of cannabis, 13 pounds of cannabis butter, prescription medication and over $3,000 in cash.

Watson is facing several charges of manufacture/delivery and possession of drugs. Five of those charges involve the cocaine butter.

Police say they believe Watson was selling drugs.

He is now in the McLean County Jail.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps