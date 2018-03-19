Police: Pounds of cannabis butter found in bust

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a drug bust ended in a Bloomington man’s arrest.

Police in Bloomington’s Patrol Division and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a house in the 2300 block of 25th Street, seizing .86 ounces of cocaine, close to 6 ounces of cannabis, 13 pounds of cannabis butter, prescription medication and over $3,000 in cash.

Watson is facing several charges of manufacture/delivery and possession of drugs. Five of those charges involve the cocaine butter.

Police say they believe Watson was selling drugs.

He is now in the McLean County Jail.