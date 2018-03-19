HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital launches app to help parents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital released an app to help parents have important information at their fingertips.

The five main sections of the app include: The symptom checker, which helps parents make smart decisions on what level of care – if any – is needed for their child and how to provide quick symptom relief for minor illnesses or injuries. The seek help tab gives parents the option to call their child’s doctor, the St. John’s emergency department, Anytime Care – which is like Face Timing with a doctor – poison control or even 911.

The medication tab allows parents to customize a medication and allergy list for tracking important information about their family’s prescriptions as well as pediatric dosage tables that are sorted by weight for common over-the-counter medications. The kids tab helps parents easily find pediatric specialists, explore St. John’s services and call the Parent Help Line.

The perinatal tab gives parents information about St. John’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center and high risk pregnancy services. Parents can learn more about the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or if they have questions about labor and delivery, they can call one of St. John’s personal birth consultants straight from our app.

"Health problems and parenting issues can arise anytime – evenings, weekends, when you’re at work, traveling or when your doctor’s office is closed. Our app is designed specifically for these challenges,” said Vernessa Glover, executive director of HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital and Women’s Services. “Our app can help guide you and your family to better health. We hope you’ll take the time to download it.”

The HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital’s Family Care app is available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.