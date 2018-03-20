Police: Mother left child alone, went to partyPosted: Updated:
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested the suspect in Monday's triple shooting after he shot himself.
Illinois girl wins spelling title, heads to national level
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A young girl from central Illinois will compete in the national spelling bee.
Former Mattoon man pleads guilty to $500,000 of bank fraud
Authorities say he defrauded banks in Central and Southern Illinois.
Police: Pounds of cannabis butter found in bust
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a drug bust ended in a Bloomington man’s arrest.
Crash pushes survivor to life of adventure
She's now publishing a series of children's books inspired by her travels.
Children saved from Illiopolis house fire
ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND): The Illiopolis Fire Protection District is calling an Elizabeth Street home a total loss after an early morning fire.
Police: Man forced woman's hand into his pants
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man stands accused of being forceful with a woman at a gas station.
FEMA assessing flood damage, determining if federal aid is needed
WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND): February flooding is continuing to impact Illinois residents.
