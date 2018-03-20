Police: Mother left child alone, went to party

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.

Police say a front desk worker heard from a guest at Ramada Inn (355 East Hickory Point Road) that a small child was wandering around the third floor while crying. Before 2 a.m. on March 18, the worker found the child and unsuccessfully tried to find their parents.

The child is less than two years old. Police say if the front desk worker hadn’t intervened, the child would have been alone for 3.5 hours.

Officers say Tyliah Jones, 19, came to the scene and said she was the mother. They say she initially told them she left the child with her cousin. Police found out in a phone conversation with the family that the cousin never went to the hotel.

Police say security video showed Jones and two other women leaving the hotel room just before 11 p.m. on March 17. They say Jones told them she went to a store and then to a party with her group, adding they took longer to get back to the hotel because “they had to find a ride”.

Jones faces two charges, including one for endangering the life and health of a child. Her bond is set at $30,000. She is in the Macon County Jail.