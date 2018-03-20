Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picinic'

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.

Police arrested Todd E. Daugherty for transmitting a threat of violence to Memorial School in Taylorville.

Daugherty posted message on an internet social forum (hateandflame.com). In the post he is holding a pistol pointed at the camera with a message in all caps.

The message said, "I'll go to (explicit) Memorial Elementary School and make Sandy Hook look like a Sunday school picnic."

Daugherty was arrested and booked at the Christian County Jail on a $250,000 bond.