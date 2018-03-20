4 apartments damaged in apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was on scene of an apartment fire on Tuesday morning on the north-west side of the city.

According to fire officials, crews were called out to the Portage Place Apartments just after 8 a.m. for a fire. That's off of Mound Road in Decatur.

When firefighters arrived smoke could be seen from the roof of the building. The roof of the apartment had to be busted so firefighters could put out flames coming from the attic.

Officials say at least four apartments were damaged. They believe the damage is extensive, but didn't have a dollar amount on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.