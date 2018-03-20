Champaign Toys R Us closing, staying open through mid-May

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and announced most stores will be closing or sold, one local location says it will be open for a bit longer.

The Champaign Toys R Us said will stay open through at least May 14.

A post on the door said the store will indeed close, but they have not heard when the final date will be or when liquidation sales will start.

All 740 Toys R Us stores in the U.S. will close. That means more than 30,000 people will be out of a job.

WAND will let you know if the Champaign store announces a final day of operation and when liquidation sales will be held.