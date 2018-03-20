Trial starts for woman charged with road-rage murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) The trial for a woman accused of killing a man over a traffic accident is set to begin Tuesday.

39-year-old Lakeisha Cunningham is charged with three counts of first degree murder. Police said she killed 25-year-old Justin Jones April 27, 2017 after they had a minor crash and started arguing.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Fairchild St. Jones was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, but died about an hour later.

Cunningham has been in the Vermilion County Jail on a $1 million bond.