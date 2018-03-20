Decatur police continue search for armed robber

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robber is on the loose after police said he broke into an apartment late Monday.

Police were called to an apartment near Wellington Way and Portage Place after a man broke in around 11 p.m. He robber showed a handgun, took money, and ran on foot.

A man and woman at the apartment were not injured. Police said they do not believe the victims knew the robber.

Officers used a K-9 to search the area, but did not find anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.