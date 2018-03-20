Mega Millions jackpot soars to $377 million

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is for a whopping $377 million.

This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

Friday's winning numbers were 01-13-26-33-52 with the Mega Ball number of 11. Illinois players won more than 46,000 prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The cash payout option for this jackpot will be $225.7 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The drawing will be at 10 p.m.