Deadline pushed back for IL Bicentennial student essay and art contest entries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students have a bit longer to submit art and essay entries for the Illinois Bicentennial contest.

The deadline is now May 2.

All entries must be mailed or delivered to the Springfield Art Association at 700 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.

Students across Springfield and Sangamon County have been invited to participate. Winners will receive prizes, cash, and be featured in the New Golden Book of Springfield.

Topics include "When My Family Arrived in Springfield" for grades K-12, the Killibrew Imagining Future of Medicine Contest for grades 7-12, and an essay contest that asks students to research the natural environment of the area.

Different topics for different age levels can be found HERE.