March 20 proclaimed National Agriculture Day in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday was proclaimed National Agriculture Day in Illinois by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rauner encouraged Illinoisans to celebrate the state's agricultural history.

Today is the 45th anniversary of National Agriculture Day. This year, the theme is "Agriculture: Food for Life."

The USDA projects agriculture jobs to grow through 2020. The state said universities currently only train students to fill 61% of the 57,900 average job openings in the industry.

2017 produced a record-high corn yield for the state and a three percent increase in soybean production from 2016. However, Rauner declared the state's first harvest emergency in November due to rain-related delays in getting products to market.

The Agriculture Council of America reports the average amount of people each farmer feeds has increased from 25 in the 1960s to more than 165 today.