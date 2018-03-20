Decatur YMCA family pool closed for maintenance

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Family Pool at the Decatur YMCA will be closed until Sunday night for maintenance and repairs.

The YMCA told members in an e-mail the closure starts Tuesday and goes through Sunday.

Child/Parent swim lessons and aquatic classes are canceled.

Preschool, school-age, teen and adult swim lessons are moved to the lap pool.

The pool will reopen Monday morning.