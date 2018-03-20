Old paint being collected by Macon Co. Environmental Management

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Environmental Management will be collecting unwanted household paint during collection events.

Those who register for an event can drop off up to 20 containers of paint at no charge.

Latex-paint, oil-based paint, stains, and varnishes in their original labeled containers will be accepted. Specialty paints and and paints other than those generated from a household will not be accepted.

Dry paint and empty cans should be disposed of in the trash and not brought to the collection events.

Events are set for the following dates at 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur:

Tuesday, April 10

Tuesday, April 24

Tuesday, May 8

Tuesday, May 29

Saturday, June 9

Tuesday, June 26

You can make an appointment by going HERE and clicking on the "Register for Collection Events" button or by calling (217) 425-4505.