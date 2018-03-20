Old paint being collected by Macon Co. Environmental Management

Old paint being collected by Macon Co. Environmental ManagementPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
-
Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picnic'
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.
-
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested the suspect in Monday's triple shooting after he shot himself.
-
Police: Pounds of cannabis butter found in bust
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a drug bust ended in a Bloomington man’s arrest.
-
Police: Man forced woman's hand into his pants
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man stands accused of being forceful with a woman at a gas station.
-
Police: Couple imported pounds of meth to sell
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found weapons and drugs when they searched a couple’s house.
-
Champaign Toys R Us closing, staying open through mid-May
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and announced most stores will be closing or sold, one local location says it will be open for a bit longer.
-
Trial starts for woman charged with road-rage murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) The trial for a woman accused of killing a man over a traffic accident is set to begin Tuesday.
-
Illinois girl wins spelling title, heads to national level
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A young girl from central Illinois will compete in the national spelling bee.
-
Former Mattoon man pleads guilty to $500,000 of bank fraud
Authorities say he defrauded banks in Central and Southern Illinois.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
-
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
-
Illinois girl wins spelling title, heads to national level
-
WAND Decatur Hawk Cam
-
FEMA assessing flood damage, determining if federal aid is needed
Car crash leads woman to life of adventure
-
Children saved from Illiopolis house fire
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Evening Forecast
-
Decatur police make multiple DUI arrests during holiday weekend
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-