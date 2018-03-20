Alzheimer's Advocacy Day Springfield April 11th

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - 2018 Illinois Alzheimer Advocacy Day in Springfield April 11th. The Alzheimer's Association says your voice and your story will compel state lawmakers to engage in the fight to better the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's. The annual one-day event will help advance the Alzheimer's Association legislative agenda which includes critical issues such as: Expanding Respite Care Services; Protecting Medicaid; Ensuring sufficient home and community based programs; Saving funding for research, care, and support funding. Register today to engage state legislators in the fight to make Illinois dementia-capable!