Police: Man pointed gun at another's head, made threats

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man is accused of pointing a gun at another man’s head.

Police say that just before 8 a.m. on March 16, Stephen McFarland, 33, pointed a black 9 mm pistol at the person and said, “I’m going to kill you”. They say McFarland also slapped the man across the face as he held the gun.

Officers say they tracked him to a bus, where they removed him and placed him in handcuffs. They say they found .04 ounces of cocaine on McFarland, which was packaged into eight bags.

McFarland is also accused of trying to use a fake check at JB’s North (1301 N. Calhoun St., Decatur). Police say he gave the check, named payable to him and listing Carmean Electric of Springfield as the issuing business, to the store and claimed $847.18. Carmean Electric told police McFarland has never worked for them.

McFarland faces several charges, including forgery, possession of controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon and others. He is in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at over $150,000.