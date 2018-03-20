Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Michigan radio host faces a domestic battery charge in Illinois.

WOOD-TV reports Joseph Gassmann is an on-air host for a “Free Beer & Hot Wings”, a show hosted by WGRD in Grand Rapids, Mich. Deputies arrested him in DuPage County on Sunday, March 18.

Court records show Gassmann faces two domestic battery counts, including one for battery causing bodily harm and another for battery making physical contact.

The station says WGRD has suspended Gassmann, who is known as “Producer Joe” on the air, from involvement in broadcasting as his case is pending.

Gassmann’s online information says he’s from the Chicago area. He started working as a radio producer for the same “Hot Wings” program in 2005.

He will be in court on April 23 at 9 a.m. in DuPage County.