Taylorville triple shooting suspect dead

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say the man suspected of shooting three people has died in hospital care.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says Lee Kennedy, 43, was in Springfield's Memorial Medical Center when he passed at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday. She says the death came from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Police say Kennedy drove from the scene of the shooting, which happened after 5 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Taylorville's South Walnut Street. Officers later tracked down his 1996 GMC Sierra at a McDonald's in Hillsboro.

Officers say he then stole Ford Focus and tried to steal from a Colonial Pantry in Stonington. Marshals chased him to Taylorville Memorial Hospital, where he shot himself in the parking lot. Responders later transferred him to Memorial Medical Center.

The Monday morning shooting included a 13-year-old female victim.

An autopsy on Kennedy is scheduled to happen on Thursday morning. State police and Taylorville officers are still investigating.