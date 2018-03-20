Police on high alert for missing person

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.

Officers say William “Terry” Henderson was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. They say he was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and eye glasses, and drove a black-colored 2014 Chrysler Town and Country. His license plate number is ZU76352.

Henderson is white, 51 years old, stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 214 pounds. He has blue eyes and short/balding light-blonde hair.

Investigators say the picture attached to this story shows the type of car he might have been driving.

Bloomington police are working on tracking him down.

Police want anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts should call Detective Steve Moreland at (309)434-2359 (email: smoreland@cityblm.org) or Detective Jared Bierbaum at (309)434-2807 (email: jbierbaum@cityblm.org).