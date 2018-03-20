Employee charged with stealing rings from Walmart

Employee charged with stealing rings from WalmartPosted:
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
Taylorville triple shooting suspect dead
Lee Kennedy, age 43, of Taylorville was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield today at 12:33pm.
Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picnic'
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested the suspect in Monday's triple shooting after he shot himself.
Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Michigan radio host faces a domestic battery charge in Illinois.
Police: Pounds of cannabis butter found in bust
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a drug bust ended in a Bloomington man’s arrest.
Six figures of damage reported in apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was on scene of an apartment fire on Tuesday morning on the north west side of the city.
Police on high alert for missing person
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.
Police: Man forced woman's hand into his pants
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man stands accused of being forceful with a woman at a gas station.
Illinois girl wins spelling title, heads to national level
WAND Decatur Hawk Cam
Six figures of damage reported in apartment fire
FEMA assessing flood damage, determining if federal aid is needed
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Children saved from Illiopolis house fire
