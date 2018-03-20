Employee charged with stealing rings from Walmart

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An employee is accused of stealing 14 rings from Walmart.

Chloe Jones is charged with theft. Police said she was captured on security camera taking the rings.

The total value was $3,681.

Police said Jones admitted to stealing the rings during the hours she worked and took them at different times during a two week span.

