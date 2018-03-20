Police: Man arrested with ecstasy lollipops

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is facing charges after police said they arrested him with dozens of ecstasy-laced lollipops.

Nehemiah Willis was stopped for a traffic violation in the 800 block of E. William St. Officers found he had a revoked drivers license.

While doing an inventory of the vehicle, officers said they found 24 lollipops. They appeared to be homemade and were wrapped in plastic baggies.

Officers said they could see pieces of a pill in the suckers. One was sent to the crime lab for testing. It cam back positive for a synthetic cathinone, a schedule one substance.

Willis told officers he thought they were THC suckers, admitted he uses ecstasy, and said he bought the lollipops for $40.

Willis has several previous drug convictions.