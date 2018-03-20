Deputy beats incumbent, coroner in sheriff race

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Douglas County deputy beat out the imcumbent sheriff to claim his office.

With all 17 precincts reporting in the primary election, Sgt. Joshua Blackwell won over Sheriff Fred Galey and Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor. Tuscola’s Edward Willmore also challenged for the seat, but finished with the fewest votes.

This election did not have a Democratic challenger, so the winner of the primary won the office.

"I just wanted to thank my family, both immediate and extended, the people that volunteered with my campaign, and each and every one of you that voted and supported me," Blackwell said on a Facebook page dedicated to his campaign. "None of this was possible without you and I can’t thank you enough! I’m looking forward to representing you all as the next sheriff of Douglas County."

Blackwell claimed 1,517 total votes, compared to Galey’s 708 and Victor’s 409. Willmore had 98 votes. Blackwell had 55.5 percent of the total vote, while Galey finished with 29.2 percent.

Galey, 61, came to Douglas County in recent years after spending 27 working in the Las Vegas Police Department. He is a local person who graduated from Tuscola High School. Victor, 63, has been coroner in Douglas County since 1994.

Over 2,700 people voted in the sheriff’s office race.