Mt. Pulaski school proposition voted down

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A proposition for a new Mt. Pulaski High School building has been voted down in the Primary Election.

The school board had asked voters for $15.7 million that would be funded through taxes.

The current high school was built in 1912 and has had minimal upgrades.

Officials had said it would have cost $8 million to $10 million to renovate the old building.

However, voters decided against the tax increase that would have been necessary.

Logan County voters were 499 for and 718 against.

Sangamon County reported two for and two against.