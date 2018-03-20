Lt. Brown named projected winner in Macon County sheriff primary

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County lieutenant is the projected winner for a sheriff’s office nomination.

As of 10 p.m., 70 precincts in the county had reported on the Democratic side. Numbers at that time showed Tony “Chubby” Brown had 67.9 percent of the vote to 32 percent from Jon Butts. Over 8,400 people voted in the primary election.

Brown announced his candidacy in August of 2017.

Democrats Brown and Butts are both lieutenants in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Republican candidate Jim Root holds the same position.

Brown is projected to run against Root in the November election for sheriff.