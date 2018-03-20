Voters say yes to Monticello school bond

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A third time is the charm for Monticello to get some district-wide facility upgrades to their schools.

On Tuesday, voters said yes to the proposal to make $29.8 million in renovations to the schools through bonds.

After two failed attempts at bonds to build a new high school, board members scaled back the proposal, thanks to public input.

The first proposal, on the ballot in 2014, didn't have renderings or a location for the new school. Two years later, they tried again - designs and locations included - but failed by an even wider margin than the first.

The school proposed on this year's ballot to renovate. The $29.8 million price tag cut in half the annual tax burden of the previous two - $71 per $100,000 in property owned. Each previous proposal would have put that number at more than $150.

This plan also keeps White Heath open, but proposes to close the 107-year-old Lincoln Elementary School, and move those students into an expansion of Washington Grade School.

That would mean 14 news classes at Washington, in addition to nine new rooms at the high school. The 50-year-old "pit gym" would become two new science labs, and they would build a brand new multi-purpose gymnasium. Those plans, including a number of other, more minor renovations, can be found here.