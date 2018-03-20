Illinois Gov. Rauner wins GOP nod for 2nd termPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Taylorville triple shooting suspect dead
Lee Kennedy, age 43, of Taylorville was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield today at 12:33pm.
-
Police: Man arrested with ecstasy lollipops
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is facing charges after police said they arrested him with dozens of ecstasy-laced lollipops.
-
Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picnic'
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.
-
Lt. Brown named projected winner in Macon County sheriff primary
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County lieutenant is the projected winner for a sheriff’s office nomination.
2018 Primary Election Coverage
INSIDE: Find up-to-the-minute coverage on the 2018 Primary Election.
-
Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Michigan radio host faces a domestic battery charge in Illinois.
-
Police on high alert for missing person
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.
-
Illinois Gov. Rauner wins GOP nod for 2nd term
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on primary elections in Illinois (all times local): 10:30 p.m. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has won a chance at a second term. The wealthy private-equity investor won the Republican nomination Tuesday over the insurgent candidacy of conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton. He will face in November the winner of Tuesday's six-way Democratic race. Ives challenged Rauner after claiming Rauner had abandoned conservative values by signing public financi...
-
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested the suspect in Monday's triple shooting after he shot himself.
-
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-