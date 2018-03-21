Badly burned cat rescued in Paxton

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Veterinary crews are working to rescue a badly burned cat that was brought into the Paxton Veterinary Clinic this week.

The cat, which has been named Marvel, had a swollen face, singed hair, and bad burns. The cat's temperature was too low, and it was shaking, meaning it could still feel the pain from the burns.

Someone who wants to remain anonymous brought the cat in after finding it at the side of a road.

Vet crews said they do not know where the cat was injured.

Marvel's face was so swollen, they could not see his eyes. Crews gave him pain medications and used a heating pad to raise his body temperature.

He cannot eat on his own yet and is being fed with a syringe.

Donations towards Marvel's recovery and medical costs can be made out to Paxton Vet Clinic with "Marvel" in the memo line. Checks should be sent to Paxton Animal Clinic (Attn: June), 1953 E. 200 North Rd., Paxton, IL 60957.