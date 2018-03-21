Pathology reports examined in beating death case

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana teen accused in the beating death of another man is still in jail as his attorney works through pathology reports.

18-year-old Quinton Morrissey pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Stephen Presnell on May 31. Presnell suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen.

Morrissey's public defender received preliminary pathology reports. The pathologist reviews the medical examiner's reports and gives an opinion on the cause of death for the defense.

Now, the defender will discuss the findings with the pathologist.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Morrissey's bond is $500,000. He faces between 20 and 60 years if convicted.

He will be in court again for a pretrial hearing May 11.