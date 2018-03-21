Woman charged in DUI crash that injured officer pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused in a DUI crash that left a Decatur police officer seriously injured has entered a plea of not guilty.

52-year-old Karla Rhodes is charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm with a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08 percent and a second count of aggravated DUI.

The crash happened just before midnight Feb. 3 when police said Rhodes ran a red light at North Main St. and West Garfield Ave. and rammed a squad car driven by Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer.

Hagemeyer had to be cut out of the car.

Blood alcohol tests done at the scene showed a content of 0.156 percent for Rhodes. At the Macon County Jail later, she tested at a 0.172 percent. The legal limit in Illinois is 0.08 percent.

Rhodes will have a pretrial hearing May 10.