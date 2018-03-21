Former Macon Co. Sheriff's deputy sentenced for armed stand-off

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A former Macon County Sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to ten years in prison for an armed stand-off in Rosamond.

51-year-old Markes Rodgers was taken into custody in September after the Christian County Sheriff's Office and state police responded to a report he was armed and barricaded inside a house.

Rodgers was charged with attempted murder, because a shot was fired as his wife ran from the home. However, that charge was dropped as the result of a plea deal where Rodgers plead guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He will get credit for 193 days and he will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He will also have three years of supervised release.