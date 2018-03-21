Edge hosting free seminar on youth football concussions

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Edge is hosting a free seminar discussing concussions and youth football.

Edge is a community organization and promotes the benefits of youth sports.

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. a seminar called "Concussions in Young Adults" will be held in the auditorium at the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington.

A guest speaker, Dr. Amyas Kabir of the Kabir Center for Health, will share experiences in treating young athletes and the importance of baseline testing before participation in sports.

Again, the seminar is free. No RSVP or registration is required.