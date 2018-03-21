Champaign police searching for suspects in pet store theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Owners of a Champaign pet store are searching for a stolen baby chameleon and hopes it is returned before becoming ill.

"The chameleon has dietary needs, specific heating (requirements). He has to have certain light and foods,” says Lou Cwaygel, wife of the pet shop owner.

The $300 chameleon was stolen Friday from the Sailfin Pet Shop on 720 S. Neil Street.

The staff of the pet shop noticed the missing chameleon during a cage check around 6:30 P.M. Friday evening.

According to surveillance footage, there are three suspects. Police say all three suspects are white and in their 20s.

Cwaygel describes the suspects as one female with glasses, long brown hair, and was wearing a coral zippered jacket. A second suspect was a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a dark coat, and beige shoes. He has a brown beard and glasses. The third suspect was a man was wearing a grey sleeveless t-shirt with a bear on the front, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.

Owners of the pet store hope the trio comes forward to do the right thing for the welfare of the animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous and/or possibly collect a reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.