City council passes funding for Innovate Springfield

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council voted to pass an ordinance funding Innovate Springfield.

The ordinance gives $100,000 in tax-increment financing funds for every year over the next three years.

The city was first asked for the money from its corporate fund, but was changed to TIF funds due to the city's budget deficit.

Innovate Springfield is a business incubator in downtown Springfield.

