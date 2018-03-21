Scovill Zoo welcomes baby goats

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two new additions were born at the Scovill Zoo on Tuesday.

Two new goats were born at 8 p.m. Zoo keepers haven't picked out names yet,

The public can see the new goats when the zoo opens on April 7,

Scovill Zoo is also hosting a Critter Egg Hunt on March 31. The event if free for children ages 10 and under. For more information on the event, click here.

