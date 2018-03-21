Millikin holds leadership conference

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University held a leadership conference in their new commons area Wednesday.

The discussion panel included topics like social justice and empowerment, health advocacy, entrepreneurship, and ways to make the campus more globally inclusive.

One student told WAND, "If you are so locked in your own perspective, that's not what a good leader is. A good leader is capable of seeing everyone's perspectives and being able to lead in a way that best benefits them and being able to unlock their best potential by how you interact with them."

All conversations were student-led.