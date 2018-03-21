Trial set for man charged with aggravated battery of a child

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Palmer native has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and requested a jury trial after being charged with aggravated battery of a child.

19 year-old David H. Sanders remains jailed on a $1 million bond after being charged with the Class X felony.

According to Christian County State’s Attorney Mike Havera, Sanders reportedly admitted in a recorded video interview with law enforcement that he repeatedly threw his 1-month old daughter to the floor multiple times at her mothers home in February.

Havera said the baby was transferred from Taylorville Memorial Hospital to St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a medical exam revealed the baby had multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 24th with the trial date set at June 18th.