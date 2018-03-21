Beach House to take over Park District catering

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District have a new partnership with the Beach House Restaurant.

The Beach House will take over the Food and Beverage operations for the Decatur Park District on April 1. The new partnership was announced on Wednesday.

"A long-standing, positive relationship with Todd - as a tenant, as well as a partner in improvements at Lakeshore Landing - contributed to this decision," said Bob Brilley, II, president of the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. "Since 2005, Beach House has had a great reputation for high-quality meals and catering, and this transition will be smooth and immediate."

With less banquet facilities with the closure of Scovill and recent retirement of the banquets manager the Park District decided partnering with Todd Mason would be a great service. Mason will provide catering to Hickory Point Banquet Facility and cater Park District facilities and locations.

All existing contract arrangements with the Park District will be honored in their entirety. Questions may be directed to Mason at the Beach House at 422-7202 or Todd@Decaturbeachhouse.com.