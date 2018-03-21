Local family celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Today is World Down Syndrome Day, which is an extra special for one local family.

"Today is the day that we - all the families with Down syndrome children in their lives - we just celebrate them around the world," Cristy Proctor, the mother of a 3-year-old with Down syndrome, says.

She say her daughter, Isabella, has given her a mission.

"The day that she was born I looked in her little eyes and I knew that this was going to be my life mission," Proctor says. "I wanted everyone, worldwide, to see this beautiful child for what she is: a child."

Prenatal testing has advanced to the point where mothers can find out if their child has Down syndrome before they are born. This gives parents the opportunity to decide if they want to proceed with the pregnancy or abort the fetus.

Cristy was told there was a one in five chance Izzy could have Down syndrome, but she says she always knew she would have the baby.

"She's not a diagnosis, she's not a label," Proctor says. "She is her, she's Isabella. And we want everyone to see that she and all the children like her are amazing and they can do anything that anyone else can do, too."

So on World Down Syndrome Day the Proctors say they'd like to see more acceptance and for people to stop putting limits on those with Down syndrome.