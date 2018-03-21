A mother searching for answers in son’s shooting death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Phyllis Driver pleas for someone to come forward with information about her son’s murder.

Her son, 34-year-old, Montrez Vonner was shot and killed early Sunday morning on March 11th. The shooting happened near the 700 Block of North Hickory Street.

Vonner’s mother spoke out on Wednesday, asking for anyone with information to come forward. Champaign Police say they need help solving Vonner’s murder. Police say, anyone who was there and saw anything should come forward.

Driver mourns of the loss of her son and says, “no mother should have to bury her son, they should be the one’s burying me.”

Anyone with information about the shooting death is urged to contact Champaign Police or Champaign Crime Stoppers.